Cache Valley honors America 250 with community picnic and patriotic program

By Emma Benson, KSL | Posted - July 6, 2026 at 7:26 a.m.

 
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LOGAN — Live music, picnic blankets and lawn chairs filled Merlin Olsen Park on Sunday during an America 250 community picnic and patriotic program — an evening celebrating the freedoms Americans enjoy.

"Very fortunate to live in this country," said Doug Hyldahl, who brought his grandchildren to the event.

The Smithfield America 250 committee has spent the year planning a series of events, all leading up to this one.

"It's our finale. We have been waiting for this," said Lisa Schmuhl, chair of the America 250 Smithfield Committee.

Organizers originally planned to hold the event in Smithfield, but say interest quickly outgrew the original location. Logan City partnered with the group to host the celebration at Merlin Olsen Park.

"We're thankful to Logan City for allowing us to meet here; it's just grown and blown up into this big event," said Smithfield Mayor Aaron Rudie.

Cache Valley choirs performed crowd favorites like "God Bless the USA," "America the Beautiful" and "Amazing Grace."

"I think that music really has a way to touch people's hearts," said choir member Leah Hall.

Some of the founding fathers also made appearances throughout the program.

"It's something to promote understanding and interest in our founding fathers and what they did for us, and their legacy," said David Palmer, who portrayed George Washington.

The evening also featured a special tribute honoring military members.

"Being patriotic has just always been in my soul," Schmuhl said. "It's just been beautiful to see people come together and want to learn about our country."

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Emma Benson, KSLEmma Benson
Emma Benson is a storyteller and broadcast media professional, passionate about sharing truthful, meaningful stories that will impact communities. She graduated with a journalism degree from BYU, and has worked as a morning news anchor with KIFI News Group in Idaho Falls. She joined the KSL team in October 2023.

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