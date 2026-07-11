US Postal Service raises stamp price to 82 cents

WASHINGTON — The cash-strapped U.S. ​Postal Service will raise the price of stamps for mailing ‌a first-class letter to 82 cents from 78 ⁠cents, effective Sunday.

Here ​are the details:

• ⁠USPS, which has warned it could ‌run out ‌of cash early next year, announced ⁠in April it ⁠would raise mailing costs by 4.8%.

• U.S. Postmaster General David Steiner told Congress last month the agency, which has had net losses of ‌about $120 billion since ​2007, has a broken business model and needs help from lawmakers to turn around its operations.

• The volume of first-class mail, its most profitable product, has dropped to 1960s ​levels as communication has largely ‌gone digital. Yet ‌the ⁠agency must maintain costly nationwide delivery operations.

• Steiner thinks Americans would be willing to pay 90 or 95 ‌cents per letter, ​when much of ‌the world pays $2 ⁠or ​more.