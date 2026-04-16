Acting ICE head Todd Lyons to leave agency at end of May

WASHINGTON — The acting head of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ​agency, which has been at the heart of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, will leave the federal government at the end of ‌May, the Trump administration said on Thursday.

Todd Lyons' last day is May 31, and he will move ⁠to the private sector, Department ​of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin ⁠said in a statement.

Rights groups say Trump's immigration crackdown led by ICE, ‌which is part of ‌DHS, has violated free speech and due process rights.

ICE's fatal shooting ⁠of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota — Alex ⁠Pretti and Renee Good — in January sparked nationwide protests and human rights experts said the agency's actions have created an unsafe environment, particularly for minorities.

Trump says the crackdown is necessary to improve domestic security and curb illegal immigration.

Earlier on Thursday, prosecutors in Minnesota charged an ICE agent ‌with assault for allegedly pointing his gun at ​people in a car along a highway in Minneapolis in February.

Prosecutors said those marked the first charges against an ICE officer over actions related to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in Minnesota earlier this year. The accused agent told state investigators that he had "feared for his safety."

Before being appointed acting chief of ICE in March 2025, Lyons was the ​executive associate director of the agency's Enforcement and Removal Operations directorate. In that role, ‌he led efforts ‌to arrest ⁠and remove migrants who came to the U.S. illegally, according to his official biography.

Lyons held other roles at the Enforcement and Removal Operations directorate, including assistant director of field operations and deputy assistant director of Western operations and ‌the Southwest border, among ​other positions. He started with the directorate ‌as an immigration enforcement ⁠agent in Dallas.

Mullin ​called Lyons "a great leader."

Contributing: Ismail Shakil