New Ikon Pass destinations offered

By KSL | Updated - Sept. 17, 2026 at 2:33 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 16, 2026 at 8:01 p.m.

 
A snowboarder at Brighton Resort on Dec. 2, 2025. Ikon Pass holders are getting more options around the world this winter.

A snowboarder at Brighton Resort on Dec. 2, 2025. Ikon Pass holders are getting more options around the world this winter. (Tess Crowley, Deseret News )

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SALT LAKE CITY — Ikon Pass holders are getting more options around the world this winter, in Asia.

Three new ski areas in Japan and China are being added, bringing the total to 14 destinations across China, Japan and South Korea. Ikon is also adding two free days at resorts in Michigan and Wyoming.

Utah skiers have six Ikon destinations in the state, including Solitude Mountain, Brighton, Snowbird, Alta, Deer Valley and Snowbasin.

Costs for different annual Ikon Pass selections range from $1,449 to $1,019, while Ikon Session Passes range from $319 to $529 for adults.

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