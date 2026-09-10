'History preserved': New 7-mile trail loop winds through historic Park City mining sites

PARK CITY — A 7-mile biking and hiking trail that winds through two dozen historic mining sites and functions as an "open-air museum" of Park City's mining history is now open to the public.

The Park City Historic Mine Route was created by Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History, a volunteer committee of the Park City Historical Society and Museum, to "provide visitors a way to walk or bike through history as they explore the mountains that once produced vast mineral wealth," the committee said.

Beginning at the Park City Museum on Main Street, the loop connects 24 sites of historic interest with a free GPS-based audioguide that tells stories from local historians, geologists and mining experts. The path weaves through Old Town then climbs Treasure Hill, passes the newly restored Silver King Mine, drops through Empire Canyon and ends back at Main Street.

The "crown jewel" of the route is the Silver King Coalition Mine Headframe, which underwent a multi-year preservation effort after it was on the verge of collapse. The preservation committee wanted to protect the 1926 structure from further deterioration and to stabilize the collapsing mine shaft.

"The headframe now stands as a powerful symbol of Park City's industrial heritage and the community's commitment to stewardship," Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History said.

The Silver King Coalition Mine Headframe was recently restored by the Park City Museum. It is one of 24 historical sites on the Park City Historic Mine Route, a 7-mile biking and hiking trail. (Photo: Park City Museum)

The historic structures, mine sites and cultural landmarks along the route tell the city's story, the organization said — the stories of the miners, families, immigrants, entrepreneurs and community members who helped build Park City after silver was discovered in 1868.

"The Park City Historic Mine Route is both a tribute to the miners of the past and a gift to future generations who will hike, ride, learn and connect with the stories that make Park City unique," said Donald Roll, co-chair for Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History.

While one can do the entire loop on a bike or by hiking, the Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History has also created shorter, alternative routes that utilize chair lifts to help more people experience the route.

"The route is history preserved, interpreted and shared in a way that is accessible, engaging and enduring, giving Park City's mining history a permanent and meaningful presence within the community's public trail system," Roll said.

The committee held a celebratory ribbon cutting during the Park City Miners Day Parade on Monday to announce the opening of the historical route, which it describes as "one of the most distinctive heritage experiences in Utah."

The Silver King Mill is one of 24 historical sites along Park City Historic Mine Route, a 7-mile biking and hiking trail that recently opened in Park City. (Photo: Park City Museum)

Built primarily on existing trails maintained by the Mountain Trails Foundation and on conservation easements held by the Summit Land Conservancy, the mine route adds approximately 85 new wayfinding signs on the mountain, including 18 "interpretative" signs that tell additional historical stories.

The organization started working on the historic route in spring 2025 after receiving grants from Park City Rotary, the Central Wasatch Commission, and Utah Outdoor Recreation.

The free audioguide for the route uses GPS to trigger narrated stories, archival photographs and more when users approach landmarks.

"This technology will transform a recreational outing into an immersive, self-guided heritage experience, making Park City's history accessible in a dynamic and engaging way," the committee said.