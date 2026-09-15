Idaho Fish and Game seeks tips after bull elk illegally killed and left to waste

By Todd Kunz, KSL | Posted - Sept. 15, 2026 at 8:37 p.m.

 
Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing and waste of a bull elk in southeast Idaho.

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing and waste of a bull elk in southeast Idaho. (Tom, Adobe Stock)

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BLACKFOOT, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is investigating the illegal killing of a bull elk in Bingham County and is asking the public for information that could help identify whoever shot the animal.

A person passing by found the dead elk along Sellars Creek Road, between Blackfoot Reservoir Road and Long Valley Road. Fish and Game officers said the bull elk was shot multiple times with a centerfire rifle sometime between Sept. 4 and Sept. 5, likely during nighttime hours.

The animal was left to waste. Investigators said the only part removed from the elk was its antlers.

Elk was killed during archery-only season

Fish and Game officers said the shooting violated state hunting regulations because a centerfire rifle was used during an archery-only season.

The agency is also investigating the waste of the animal as part of the case.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Idaho Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Mitch Newhouse at 208-576-1752. Tips can also be submitted through the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous, and those with information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

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Intermountain WestIdahoPolice & CourtsOutdoors
Todd Kunz, KSLTodd Kunz
Todd reports primarily from Northern Utah on stories impacting those communities.

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