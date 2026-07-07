Devotion is missing in your family. 5 ways to weave it into daily life

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SALT LAKE CITY — It was during a conversation about instilling patriotism in our kids when KSL Parenting Contributor Heather Johnson slipped in one little word: devotion. It almost seems like a page from the 1820 dictionary or from your favorite period romance novel. Johnson believes it's something missing that our kids need.

She shared five ways we can weave devotion into everyday family life.

Teach kids to do things even when they don't feel like it

Give kids a responsibility that doesn't reset

Have a weekly "Devotion" check-in

Have kids finish what they start

Model devotion out loud