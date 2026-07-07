Build your home gym for $100 or less! A fitness trainer's advice for productive at-home workouts

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SALT LAKE CITY — The summer heat is on, gym memberships can be pricey and according to a recent study, more than half of Americans say they'd rather exercise at home anyway. We challenged Julie Labrum to help us build a home gym on a serious budget.
Labrum has beet a fitness instructor for more than 20 years. She said all it takes is a few smart, versatile pieces of equipment and you can build an effective home gym for as little as $50.
Equipment on a Budget
$20: Resistance Bands
$50: Kettlebell or Dumbbells
$100: TRX Suspension Trainer
Extras: Workout Mat & Bench
At-Home Exercise Equipment Mistakes
- Buying too much
- Buying "exciting" equipment
Healthy Habits for At-Home Workouts
Movement doesn't require perfection
Start where you are
Strength train 2-3x per week
Walk Daily
Go for consistency
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