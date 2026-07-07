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Build your home gym for $100 or less! A fitness trainer's advice for productive at-home workouts

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - July 7, 2026 at 12:48 p.m.

 
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SALT LAKE CITY — The summer heat is on, gym memberships can be pricey and according to a recent study, more than half of Americans say they'd rather exercise at home anyway. We challenged Julie Labrum to help us build a home gym on a serious budget.

Labrum has beet a fitness instructor for more than 20 years. She said all it takes is a few smart, versatile pieces of equipment and you can build an effective home gym for as little as $50.

Equipment on a Budget

$20: Resistance Bands

$50: Kettlebell or Dumbbells

$100: TRX Suspension Trainer

Extras: Workout Mat & Bench

At-Home Exercise Equipment Mistakes

  • Buying too much
  • Buying "exciting" equipment

Healthy Habits for At-Home Workouts

Movement doesn't require perfection

Start where you are

Strength train 2-3x per week

Walk Daily

Go for consistency

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