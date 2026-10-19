Have You Seen This? Highland Cows 'Stayin' Alive'.

HIGHLAND DISCO — I first saw a Highland cow while sitting in the lobby at my dentist's office. Initially, I was convinced that it was either: A) not real, or B) the creation of some early 2000s emo fan who wanted a cow to reflect their likeness — complete with poorly cut and flat-ironed bangs over their eyes.

But there was a cuteness and tenderness to this playful photo that I found myself staring at as I awaited my bi-annual vigorous flossing.

So, of course, I Googled these cows and learned that not only were they real, but they were magnificent.

As awesomeness would have it, over the past several years, my algorithm (I call him Al) has been showing me these "hairy coos." In fact, "Al" led me to finding a farm in Spanish Fork that offers "cow cuddles" with these hairy dog-like cows.

Needless to say, I wasn't surprised at all this morning, when a group of Highland cows were strutting their way through my carefully curated Al-gorithm to the tune of "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees.

Now, I'm convinced that Highland cows are 1970s disco stars incarnate, and emo had nothing to do with it.

Also, I want one ... or two ... or three.