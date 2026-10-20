Have You Seen This? Close encounter with a monster beetle

UGANDA – Pop quiz: What is the coolest insect on Earth? Many of you probably thought of your favorite butterfly, which is a totally respectable answer. If we're going that direction, I'd vote for the swallowtail butterfly all day long. They are positively enchanting.

Others of you might prefer more land-based insects, such as katydids or walking sticks. Again, those are excellent choices.

Since I was a kid, my money has always been on the goliath beetle. First of all, it has an incredible name. Second, it backs up that name, claiming the title of one of the world's biggest and heaviest beetles.

When I was in third grade, I asked Santa for a goliath beetle. Christmas rolled around and I indeed got a specimen, though it wasn't the living pet I'd envisioned. No, it was a goliath beetle preserved in glass. Still a very cool present, and I have kept it all these years.

This video shows just how big these amazing beetles really are:

Tristan Spurway said he encountered the beetle in Uganda and got to live the ultimate dream as it slowly clambered up his sleeve.

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