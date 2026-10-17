Have You Seen This? Barbie Mustang ride quickly goes awry

Posted - Oct. 17, 2026 at 3:28 p.m.

Grant OlsenKSL Contributor
 
Although the car is designed to look like a real Ford Mustang, it is not actually a real vehicle for adults.

Although the car is designed to look like a real Ford Mustang, it is not actually a real vehicle for adults. (ViralHog via YouTube)

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THE STEEPEST DRIVEWAY – It's understandable that an adult would want to get behind the wheel of the Barbie Mustang. According to the car's description online, it boasts "sporty Mustang styling with vibrant Barbie colors and graphics" and "a Running Horse grill and racy rear spoiler." Better yet, it's got an interactive dashboard with a "pretend radio that plays tunes, adding to the driving experience."

I mean, who among us wouldn't want to step into that sweet ride?

But if you keep reading the Barbie Mustang's description, you'll come across the part that says that the maximum rider age is 7 years old. This is important. Although the car is designed to look like a real Ford Mustang, it is not actually a real vehicle for adults.

Let's refer to a recent video from Mexico to see what happens when a grown-up gets behind the wheel:

Ouch! That steep driveway, combined with an out-of-control Power Wheel, created a genuinely hazardous situation for the rider, who was clearly over 7 years old.

The good news is that the driver walked away from the crash without any injuries. She was just dusty and banged up, and she probably now has a newfound respect for the age restrictions that come with toys.

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