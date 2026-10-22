Have You Seen This? Floods hit Utah town ahead of local emergency declaration

HURRICANE, Washington County — The city of Hurricane experienced intense floods on Thursday as a storm moved through the area.

Videos of the floods were sent to KSL and posted on Instagram. The footage shows farm areas flooded, construction sites underwater and literal flood waves pushing through the city.

At the end of the video, a boy could be seen on a board, riding one of those flood waves in Hurricane.

Residents in the Willow Wind complex, 80 S. 1150 West, were ordered by police on Thursday to evacuate due to the floods. Residents located along Gould Wash were also ordered to evacuate the area.

Hurricane Mayor Clark Fawcett later declared a local emergency as the flooding continued to impact structures throughout Hurricane.