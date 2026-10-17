Tropical Storm Rachel pushes ocean birds into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Tropical Storm Rachel brought an unprecedented group of seabirds to Utah, giving birdwatchers across the state a first-of-its-kind opportunity to spot a species normally found far from shore.

In the storm's wake, birders from Utah Lake to Hyrum Reservoir reported sightings of storm petrels, small oceanic birds that spend the majority of their lives at sea.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said the sightings are the first recorded storm petrels of any species in Utah. Scientists believe a combination of Hurricane Rachel's track and intensity in the Pacific, along with a strong El Niño pattern, created conditions that pushed the birds far inland.

"It's the perfect storm of everything that came together to set the stage for these birds to end up here. We're in a year of a super El Niño out on the Pacific that is causing a lot of these pelagic and ocean going birds to move around a lot more. We had tropical storm Rachel form out in the ocean, the pathway it took and the speed at which that storm front moved. A lot of those larger global weather pattern and climatic variables really came together to set the stage for these birds to move inland and that just doesn't happen very often," said Adam Brewerton, biologist and avian conservation coordinator with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

"This is unprecedented," said birdwatcher Tammy Aho. "It's never happened in Utah. It's a first."

On Friday, Aho spent hours searching the shores of Utah Lake. Since Monday, reports of the birds began circulating among the state's birding community.

"They're typically ocean birds and literally you'd have to take a boat out to go see them," Aho said. "You're not even going to see them on the shore."

Brewerton spotted one of the birds in northern Utah at Hyrum Reservoir in Cache County. He said the ocean-going birds likely rode powerful storm systems for hundreds or even thousands of miles before reaching the Beehive State.

"What's unique about this is just how far inland and how far north some of these birds got pushed," said Brewerton, adding that storm petrels were also seen along Rachel's path in Nevada and California this week.

The birds are small, measuring only about six inches in length, with dark plumage and white markings near their tails. They typically glide low over the ocean's surface, feeding far from land. Despite their small size, they can fly long distances.

Among the species reported in Utah is the wedge-rumped storm petrel, which primarily breeds in the Galápagos Islands, located off the coast of Ecuador.

Based on sightings reported throughout the state, Brewerton estimated roughly 20 to 25 storm petrels reached Utah during the storm. Sightings were recorded in southern Utah, near Utah Lake, the Great Salt Lake at Willard Bay and Hyrum Reservoir.

Related:

Tropical Storm Rachel's remnants are gone, but they left a record-high benefit The remnants of what was once Hurricane Rachel ultimately delivered big totals across drought-stricken Utah, which translated into multiple benefits heading into winter.

For birders, the event has been both surprising and memorable.

"Unless you take the time to stop and be present to observe it, to notice it, it's just off your radar," Aho said. "It's just one not to miss, if you're lucky enough to see it."

Brewerton said the rare phenomenon has generated excitement well beyond Utah.

"It's been quite the exciting time for a lot of birders across the state and honestly a lot of birders across the country," he said.