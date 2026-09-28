Have You Seen This? Rhino rams tourist's car during safari in Namibia

Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 3:32 p.m.

Tim VandenackKSL
 
Bison aren't the only giant creatures to steer clear of — a rhinoceros rammed a tourist's car during a safari in Namibia in Africa on Sept. 19.

Bison aren't the only giant creatures to steer clear of — a rhinoceros rammed a tourist's car during a safari in Namibia in Africa on Sept. 19. (Accuweather, YouTube)

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ETOSHA NATIONAL PARK, Namibia — Visitors to Yellowstone National Park have to keep a lookout for bison, among other critters.

But at Etosha National Park in the African nation of Namibia, visitors have to keep a lookout for rhinoceroses.

On Sept. 19, a black rhinoceros, which is an endangered animal, charged into the car of a tourist driving through the park, part of a caravan of cars on a self-drive safari. Video taken from another vehicle shows the giant animal ambling up to the car and ramming into it, damaging the hood and seemingly tearing one of the side mirrors off.

The car rocks from the force of the giant animal and finally pulls away as an occupant in the other auto taking video offers critical commentary, in French.

"He doesn't understand right now. He sees a disoriented animal like that for the first time, and he should go," the man says, according to an account of the confrontation on the Australian news website, news.com.au. "But he's right here. There you go. He should have left already. This is just for show."

Namibia's Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism sounded off on the incident, urging tourists to be careful inside Etosha National Park, a wildlife sanctuary where elephants, lions, zebras and other animals roam. No one was injured in the incident.

"Visitors are encouraged to seek guidance from registered and experienced tour operators and to familiarize themselves with the general behavior of wild animals," ministry spokesman Vilho Hangula said, according to the Namibian, a news outlet in the country.

Yellowstone is the site of periodic close encounters between park visitors and bison, though park officials repeatedly warn tourists to steer clear of the giant animals. A bison chased and tossed a 65-year-old man in July at the park, causing multiple bone fractures, though the man survived.

Bison and rhinos aren't the only animals to steer clear of. A video from a Sept. 19 encounter shows an elk ramming into a passing car in Colorado with its antlers.

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