Have You Seen This?: Dream job alert: International ice cream taster for Snoop Dogg

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Sept. 7, 2026 at 3:29 p.m.

 
Snoop Dogg is looking to hire an ice cream taster for the next three months for this Dr. Bombay brand.

Snoop Dogg is looking to hire an ice cream taster for the next three months for this Dr. Bombay brand. (Dr. Bombay)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Wanted: Someone who likes to travel and eat ice cream. Send applications to Snoop Dogg.

Is this a real job? Fo shizzle.

"Yup, it's a real job, we promise," according to the job application. "Your mission? Taste. Travel. Discover. Report back to Snoop."

Snoop Dogg is hiring an international ice cream taster for three months for his Dr. Bombay ice cream brand. The cherry on top is a $30,000 paycheck.

"Snoop Dogg is looking for one seriously curious person with great taste to sign on as Dr. Bombay's International Ice Cream Taster. And you can apply from anywhere in the world," according to the job description. "You'll explore the world's best frozen desserts and viral flavor trends. You'll find out what people are obsessed with, what's about to blow up, and what deserves a spot as the next Dr. Bombay scoop.

"And it goes without saying, you'll be eating a ton of ice cream."

Your mission, should you accept it and get hired, is to "uncover the most unique ice cream and dessert trends, taste your way through different cities, cultures, and flavor combos, find the next big thing, share your discoveries with the Dr. Bombay team and create social-first content from your adventures and help dream up new flavors, campaigns, and experiences."

To apply, you must have a valid passport, speak English and clear your calendar for three months.

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Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops-and-courts beat.
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