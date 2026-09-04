Have You Seen This? Black bear pulls of professional heist

By Logan Stefanich, KSL | Posted - Sept. 4, 2026 at 3:34 p.m.

 
A black bear gave visitors to Great Smoky Mountain National Park quite the scene when it climbed up a deck to steal a bag of food.

A black bear gave visitors to Great Smoky Mountain National Park quite the scene when it climbed up a deck to steal a bag of food. (Screenshot via YouTube)

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GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS — Cue the "Mission Impossible" theme.

In a heist that would impress even a seasoned thief, a video captured a black bear climbing to a second-floor balcony as viewers looked on in shock and awe.

This bear didn't make the climb just for exercise, though. Far from it!

In an almost too-stereotypical-to-be-true move, the bear snagged a grocery bag, presumably full of whoever was staying at the cabin's dinner.

Eventually, the guests did emerge in time to see the thief making off with their goods, but far too late to do anything about it (though they tried, I suppose).

Chalk another one up for the animals! Yogi Bear would be proud.

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Logan Stefanich, KSLLogan Stefanich
Logan Stefanich is a reporter with KSL, covering northern Utah communities, education, business and tech news.
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