Have You Seen This? 5-year-old joins Lindsey Sterling on stage and surprises the crowd

THE STAGE — A 5-year-old girl held up a sign at a Lindsey Sterling concert, while her mother held her up out of the crowd, asking to play the violin with her on stage, and their joint performance is both adorable and surprising.

Sterling even shows shocked looks to the crowd as the young girl not only knows one of her songs on the violin, "Firefly Alley," but also knows the dance moves her team does to the song, leading to a seamless performance.

The girl, Angelica Nero, says, "I'm just ready," as she runs toward the stage, and comments shown over the video posted by the girl say she was "absolutely over the moon."

She's dressed in a green tutu dress, and Sterling, when she finds her in the crowd, says she's "so cute," calling her "my little fairy." Sterling lets her take over the show, looking towards her and following her — and the crowd gives them a standing ovation.

Afterward, the star jokes it's now time for her to retire. "That's what they call the newer, younger model," she tells the crowd. She says when they perform the same song later in the show, her dance moves will look a lot less impressive.

In a social media post after the concert, Sterling said, "This was legitimately one of the coolest live show moments I've ever had. Thanks, Angelica Nero, for being so brave."

Angelica Nero is not new to the spotlight; she has also gotten millions of views on YouTube from singing and recreating music videos, starting when she was 3 years old, including Katie Perry's "Roar" and "Golden" from K-Pop Demon Hunters. She recently did her first solo concert and released five original songs.

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