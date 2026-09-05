Have You Seen This? Strange-looking bubble in the sky

THE GIANT BUBBLE IN THE SKY – Imagine that you're walking home from work one day. You look up in the sky and notice a giant bubble emerging from the clouds. Just like the bubbles that your kids blow in the backyard on a summer day, it glistens in the light and reflects vibrant colors like green and blue.

Where did this giant bubble-like thing come from? Maybe it's a government experiment. Or perhaps some sort of weather-detecting device. Or it might even be the creation of a local bubble-blower with exceptionally powerful lungs.

The person who posted this video encountered something similar to what we're discussing here. Check it out:

So what exactly is creating those strange colors in the sky? While I love the idea of it being a natural occurrence, it seems likely that it's caused by pollution. After all, it shares a lot in common with the glistening oil slicks that you sometimes notice in puddles in parking lots.

Nonetheless, I'm holding out hope that this sky bubble was natural. And I'd love to see one in person some day.

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