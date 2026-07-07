US airlines fuel bills rose by $3 billion in May

By David Shepardson, Reuters | Posted - July 7, 2026 at 12:53 p.m.

 
A view of Ronald Reagan National Airport, DCA, from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., May 2.

A view of Ronald Reagan National Airport, DCA, from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., May 2. (Ken Cedeno, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • U.S. airlines' fuel costs surged 85% in May to $6.7 billion.
  • Middle East conflict increased fuel prices; costs per gallon rose to $4.09.
  • Airlines raised fares and fees but couldn't fully offset rising fuel costs.

WASHINGTON — Fuel costs for U.S. airlines ​jumped 85% in May to nearly $6.7 billion as the Middle East conflict drove up prices, the ‌U.S. Transportation Department said on Monday.

Airlines spent $3.62 billion on fuel in ⁠May 2025, compared ​with $6.66 billion in the same ⁠month this year. The cost per gallon ‌of fuel in ‌May was $4.09, up $1.88 over May 2025, USDOT added. ⁠Jet fuel costs in ⁠recent weeks have sharply dropped as tensions eased between Iran and the United States.

Fuel costs in April jumped by about 80% to nearly $6.5 billion.

Jet fuel prices are down around 40% from their ‌highs in April, but oil prices ​rose more than 2% on Tuesday after reports of attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz revived fears of disruptions to shipping through the critical energy transit route.

Airfares rose significantly after the Iran war began and have not yet ​fallen as a result of declining jet fuel ‌prices.

As jet fuel ‌prices ⁠surged, U.S. airlines raised ticket prices and bag fees, and cut schedules, but those steps only offset part of the rise in fuel costs.

Delta Air Lines, ‌United Airlines, American ​Airlines and Southwest Airlines account ‌for about 80% ⁠of U.S. ​domestic flights.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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