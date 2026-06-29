Outgunned: The high-stakes battle for Utah's local dental practices

MILLCREEK — In the quiet, rapidly growing community of Millcreek, Dr. Cecilia Serrato is doing something that is becoming increasingly rare: she's competing — and winning — against corporate giants.

For decades, the path for a Utah dentist was predictable. But in 2026, that path has become a high-stakes battlefield. As Utah's population booms, large corporate dental service organizations are moving into the Wasatch Front with professional acquisition teams, driving up practice prices and leaving individual local buyers "outgunned."

The information gap

The retiring dentist had historically built his practice over decades. He knew every patient by name but hadn't touched his insurance contracts in years. Consequently, he was being reimbursed roughly a third of the market rate for the exact same procedures.

"It was sad to see," says Dr. Matt Bender, a Cottonwood Heights dentist who recently purchased a practice. "He had just not been compensated like everyone else. But it also meant that on day one, we immediately increased the practice's value just by bringing in our existing contracts."

Bender was lucky; he spotted the discrepancy. Many individual buyers don't.

"The seller has a broker. The bank has a rep. The landlord has an attorney," said Brian Hanks, a Salt Lake City-based dental accountant and founder of Dental Buyer Advocates. "And the buyer walks in with a loan pre-approval and a dream. Everyone at the table does this every day except the person writing the check."

The fight for autonomy

For Serrato, the push to buy her own practice, Creekside Family Dental, wasn't just a financial move — it was about clinical survival. After practicing in Hawaii, she realized that working under a corporate umbrella often meant sacrificing her vision for patient care.

Dr. Cecilia Serrato practices dental at Creekside Family Dental, at 4020 S. 700 East, in Salt Lake City. (Photo: Creekside Family Dental)

"It's very difficult nowadays, unless you own your own practice, to really have full autonomy," Serrato says. "When you work for someone else, you don't always get to call what the treatment is. Owning my own business allows me to focus on what the patient needs, not what a third person's financial agenda tells me to do."

A market that moves fast

The Utah market leaves no room for hesitation. With a high number of local dental school graduates wanting to stay in the state, the competition for independent practices is fierce.

"Utah has always been the place for us, but there are not a lot of practices for sale," Serrato explains. "When there is a good one, they go fast. We looked at a few where there were already various offers on the table."

While corporate buyers have professional teams, individual dentists often have to play every role themselves. Serrato describes the process as a complex puzzle — attorney, CPA, lenders and city permits — all moving at once.

The practitioners who move thoughtfully and decisively are the ones who end up with the best opportunities. –Brian Hanks

The real cost of waiting

To help local buyers survive this lopsided market, advisors like Hanks help dentists look beyond the asking price to assess the actual health of the business.

"The price someone asks is just a starting point," Hanks says. "What you're really trying to understand is what the practice will do for you after you own it—and whether the number on the table reflects that reality."

Hanks notes that many dentists wait for the "perfect" deal, unaware of the compounding costs of remaining employees. "About 90% of dentists end up owning all or part of a practice at some point in their career. But every year they wait is a year they're not building equity, not paying down a practice loan and not growing something that will be worth something when they retire. The cost of waiting is enormous, and it just doesn't show up on a bank statement."

Honoring the legacy

For Serrato, the transition was about more than just business; it was about an emotional handoff. She took over for a dentist who had served the Daybreak community for 45 years.

"It's a friendship," she said. "I tell people I'll never fill his shoes, but I will sure try my best. We are honoring the legacy he built while trying to make our own."

"The practitioners who move thoughtfully and decisively are the ones who end up with the best opportunities," Hanks said. "The ones who wait, or who walk in underprepared, either miss out or overpay."

As the Utah dental landscape continues to consolidate, the window for independent ownership is narrowing. But for doctors like Serrato and Bender, the effort to remain independent is the only way to ensure that the person behind the mask is the one making clinical decisions for the community.

"I haven't been there for long," Serrato says. "But so far, it's been very rewarding. I hope everybody that wants to do it gets the chance."