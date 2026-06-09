Sizzling summer safety: Navigating Utah's outdoor adventures safely

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

It's mid-Summer in Utah, which means long days, stunning mountains, refreshing lakes and endless opportunities for outdoor adventures. But as people embrace the sunshine, emergency rooms often see a surge in heat-related illnesses, recreational injuries and unexpected encounters.

Knowing how to prevent common summer hazards and when to seek emergency care can make all the difference between a memorable summer and a trip to the ER.

One of Utah's most glorious — and dangerous — summer features is its abundant sunshine. Dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke are serious risks, especially when enjoying activities at higher altitudes.

"Many people underestimate how quickly dehydration can set in, particularly with our dry climate and increased physical activity," says Dr. Josh White, medical director for the Emergency Department at Holy Cross Hospital – West Valley. "It's not just about feeling thirsty; symptoms like dizziness, nausea, confusion or a rapid pulse are red flags that require immediate attention."

To prevent heat-related issues, drink plenty of water before, during, and after outdoor activities. Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest parts of the day, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and never leave children or pets in a hot car.

If symptoms of heatstroke (high body temperature, altered mental state) occur, call 911 immediately.

Utah's picturesque landscapes also invite a variety of recreational injuries. Hiking, biking, and water sports, while exhilarating, come with inherent risks. Falls, sprains, fractures, and cuts are common.

When venturing outdoors, always wear appropriate safety gear — helmets for biking, life vests for boating.

Stick to marked trails and be aware of your surroundings to avoid twisted ankles or more severe tumbles. If an injury results in severe pain, an inability to bear weight, a visible deformity, or bleeding that won't stop, it's time to head to the ER.

Less severe sprains or minor cuts might be treatable at home or an urgent care clinic, but when in doubt, especially concerning head injuries or potential fractures, seek professional help.

Another often overlooked summer hazard, particularly in Utah's wilder areas, is wildlife encounters and insect bites. While most spider bites are harmless, a black widow or recluse spider bite can cause significant pain and require medical evaluation. Bee and wasp stings are also common, and for individuals with serious allergies, they can be life-threatening.

Photo: Sharon Keating/Stock Adobe

"Always be aware of your surroundings, especially when reaching into dark spaces or near woodpiles, without gloves," advises Dr. William Sheffield, emergency physician at Holy Cross Hospital – Davis. "After an insect bite or sting, if you experience severe pain, swelling, difficulty, breathing, or widespread hives, it could be an allergic reaction and you should call 911 or get to the nearest emergency room immediately." Carry an EpiPen if prescribed.

Finally, campfires and barbecues are quintessential summer activities, but burns can quickly turn festive into frightening. Always keep a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby, supervise children around flames and never use gasoline or accelerants to start a fire.

Even minor-appearing burns bigger than the palm of your hand, or burns that blister or penetrate deeper layers of skin (second or third-degree burns), warrant an ER visit.

At CommonSpirit, the emergency departments in Roy, Layton, Salt Lake, West Valley, West Jordan, and Lehi are fully equipped and staffed 24/7 to handle whatever summer throws your way. Their compassionate teams of emergency physicians, nurses, and specialists are ready with advanced diagnostic tools and comprehensive care to help you get back to enjoying all that Utah has to offer.

By taking simple precautions and knowing when to seek expert care, you can ensure a safe and joyful summer for you and your loved ones.

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