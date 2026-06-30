1 meal, 1 neighborhood, 1 nation: America's Potluck might be the best way to celebrate America's 250th

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

When Americans celebrate Independence Day, the traditions are familiar: parades, fireworks shows, flags, and barbecues.

This year in honor of the 250th anniversary, America250 Utah is inviting residents to add something new to the holiday weekend — and it may be the simplest, most memorable celebration of them all.

On July 5, communities across Utah and the nation will participate in America's Potluck, a nationwide gathering that encourages neighbors, friends and families to share a meal together as part of the United States' 250th anniversary celebration.

The concept is simple: invite a few people, ask everyone to bring a favorite dish, and spend time together enjoying good food and good company. The goal isn't an elaborate celebration. It's about conversation, laughter and building stronger ties across communities and neighborhoods.

"America's Potluck is about something every Utahn understands: bringing people together," said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. "In a time when connection matters more than ever, this is a simple way to gather, reflect, and celebrate the freedoms we share. I hope Utahns across the state will pull up a chair and take part."

A celebration that's easy to make your own

One of the most appealing aspects of America's Potluck is its flexibility. Host a neighborhood dinner in your driveway or backyard. Linger with your faith community or invite friends to a local park or head up the canyon. No matter where you gather, invite the people you've always wanted to talk to but have never really gotten to know all that well.

There's no guest list requirement or decorating checklist: just show up, eat, talk and have a good time.

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Why 'breaking bread' still matters

There's something uniquely disarming about sitting around a table together.

Research from community building organizations suggests these simple gatherings can have lasting effects. According to The Big Lunch, a similar initiative in the United Kingdom, 85% of participants said potlucks were effective in bringing people together with different viewpoints, while 80% reported feeling less lonely, more connected with their communities and more willing to participate in future community activities.

"The beauty of a potluck is that it is both a concrete event that strengthens the bonds of a neighborhood and a poetic metaphor for the nation," said Eboo Patel, founder and president of Interfaith America. "Diverse identities bring their best to the shared table, where creative combinations emerge between dishes and enriching conversations unfold across lines of difference."

A Utah idea goes nationwide

America's Potluck began as one of the signature programs of America250 Utah to unite Utahns in this moment. The initiative has grown to include all 50 states and Puerto Rico. More than 30 Utah cities and towns are already planning local gatherings, helping transform a homegrown Utah idea into a national moment of connection.

For many communities, the event reflects something they've always valued. "In a small town, something as simple as sharing a meal can bring people closer together," said Mayor Mickey Wright of Torrey, Utah. "We're excited to welcome neighbors and visitors alike to gather, share food and enjoy a summer evening together."

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A taste of Utah

"Food has always been a powerful way for families and individuals to share their stories and celebrate who we are," said Nicole Handy, executive director of America250 Utah. "For many, the journey of becoming American is carried through food traditions, a simple, joyful way to honor the freedoms we enjoy."

To celebrate Utah's food, America250 Utah has assembled a collection of 40 recipes that showcase the flavors and traditions found across the Beehive State.

The recipe collection highlights both longtime favorites and newer culinary traditions, giving participants plenty of inspiration for what to bring to the table. Whether your contribution is a cherished family recipe or a restaurant takeout favorite, every dish tells part of a story.

Free planning resources, downloadable tools, and an interactive map are available to help participants find or organize gatherings in their own communities and neighborhoods.

As America prepares for the semiquincentennial, America's Potluck offers a reminder that sometimes all it takes is a folding table, a lemonade, and a willingness to pull up a chair to celebrate.

For more information and planning resources, visit https://america250.utah.gov/utahpotluck/.