SANDY — More than 6,000 people gathered in Sandy for the 21st annual Utah Human Race, raising money for the Utah Food Bank and helping provide meals for Utahns facing hunger. The Thanksgiving morning event featured 5K and 10K races, bringing families and friends together to support the food bank.

Alison Pickett said the race is a chance to have fun while giving back.

"We discovered running through my son Cole a couple years ago and came to this race last year and saw everybody dressed up and having fun, so we both got turkey costumes," Pickett said.

Utah Food Bank President and CEO Ginette Bott said every registration makes a direct impact.

"For every registration here today, 75 meals will be provided. So if you look at this crowd and look at this gathering and look at what we're doing, it has made a huge difference," she said.

More than 6,000 participants took part in the race, including the Farnworth family, who said giving back is a meaningful way to start Thanksgiving. "It feels like it's good to give back a little bit before we start the day of festivities, that we can do something for somebody else. So that is pretty cool," they said.

The Utah Food Bank says more than 600,000 Utahns face food insecurity. Organizers say hunger is an everyday issue, not just a holiday one.

People can support the food bank throughout the year through food donations, volunteer time and financial contributions. More information is available at UtahFoodBank.org