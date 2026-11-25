NEW YORK CITY — For most people, watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a holiday tradition. For 18-year-old Alex Harris of Tooele County, it has been a lifelong obsession.

Now, after years of dreaming about participating in the iconic event, Harris was selected to be a balloon handler and finally made the trip to New York City to help guide one of the parade's giant character balloons — only to learn his long-awaited moment would have to wait.

"I am handling the biggest balloon in the parade this year: Spider-Man," Harris said. "I will be on the camera side of Spider-Man; I'll be in the row second to the front."

Harris, who lives in Lake Point, said he has spent months preparing for the opportunity. Training included learning hand signals from balloon pilots and making sure he was physically ready to handle the demands of the route.

As weather forecasts predicted strong winds, Harris grew increasingly concerned that the giant balloons might not fly.

"If we would have grounded the balloons, then we would have walked with our balloon team in the parade, just not have our balloon with us," he said.

After arriving in New York and attending the parade's Inflation Celebration, Harris received disappointing news.

"I was talking with some Macy's Studio members about a float when we got there and they told me to check my email because they didn't want to tell me," he said. "There were a couple of tears shed for sure."

Organizers announced the parade would be postponed until Saturday, creating a scramble for Harris and his family, among others who had traveled for the event.

"Panic ensued immediately because I had to reschedule my flights. I had to get an extra night at my hotel," he said.

Ultimately, Harris and his family changed their travel plans so they could stay and see the parade through.

"We would extend our trip to make sure that not only my dream comes true, but my parents can come and see the parade in person," he said.

Despite the unexpected delay, Harris said he has found a silver lining. The postponement is expected to bring better weather conditions for the giant balloons and will mark a unique moment in parade history.

"Not only are we making history with our 100th parade, we are also making history with not marching on Thanksgiving Day," Harris said.

For Harris, the chance to finally walk alongside Spider-Man through the streets of Manhattan is worth the wait.