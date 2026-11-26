SALT LAKE CITY — As a former prima ballerina for San Francisco Ballet who met and married her husband while dancing at the company, Evelyn Cisneros-Legate knows her way around a ballet barre.

Since retiring from the stage in 1999, Cisneros-Legate has shared her dance expertise with hundreds of students over the years at dozens of studios and companies, but most recently in her role as the director of the Frederick Quinney Lawson Ballet West Academy in Salt Lake City.

Throughout all that time, music has been a major part of her life as she has honed her technique and artistic movement.

"Over the past year, my husband and I have both thought the gift of dance is truly a gift. In the training process, it would be wonderful to have inspirational music to do exercises to, to really wrap that part of who you are around your art," she said.

So she created Divine Dance Music, a company that focuses on creating uplifting music for ballet teachers to use in classes. She and her husband felt it was their mission to create accessible Christian music for ballet.

"When we first had the idea, we researched it and there's really no other Christian music ballet class structure out there," she said.

The album, "Worship Hits for Ballet," is designed to fill that space to give a full ballet class with recognizable songs that can give dancers a "familiar emotional anchor while they focus on technique."

In almost any ballet class anywhere in the world, a technique class follows a similar pattern: Dancers start at the barre for warm-up exercises that focus on the feet and legs and transition into larger, more demanding steps. Dancers then move away from the barre to do a similar process in the center, beginning with simpler moves to establish balance before moving into pirouettes, across-the-floor combinations and jumps that also progressively get more intense.

Each combination at barre and in center typically has a specific type of song attached, whether that's a polka, march or waltz. So over the last several months, she and her husband would listen to popular Christian songs and write down any that they felt worked already for a specific exercise or could be easily arranged to meet the requirements.

Ballet West Academy director Evelyn Cisneros-Legate works with student Kaiya Mortensen during a ballet class. (Photo: Beau Pearson, Ballet West)

"We would listen to Christian music stations and think, 'Oh, I love this song. This would be great for dégagés or petit allegro,' and so we started our list," she said.

They partnered with a good friend of theirs, Sid Fendley, owner of Mountain Road Recording Studio, who is a renowned professional Jazz pianist and experienced ballet accompanist.

"He was the perfect person to call and have him orchestrate and reassemble the music of these wonderful songs, and he was totally excited about doing that," she said.

With Fendley's expertise, they shaped every arrangement around the tempos, accents and phrase lengths of its corresponding exercise, so the music supports dancers' timing at the barre and in the center rather than simply providing background music. She said her husband took the lead on practicing the exercises to see how well they matched.

They even made some of the tracks for center exercises longer, allowing multiple groups of dancers to complete the steps on both sides without having to restart the music.

"I have spent my life in the studio, first as a dancer and now as a teacher," she said. "Teachers kept telling me they wanted to give their students music they know and love, without giving up the structure a real ballet class requires. With this album, pliés and pirouettes can be turned into praise."

The album can be used by any teachers interested, but it especially works great for teachers at Christian studios, dance church programs, ministry dance groups and faith-based schools.

"(It's) music that is just faith-based. There's no words on it, so you can just play it and know that it makes you feel good," she said. "It's just a wonderful support for a beautiful art form."

Allison DeBona teaches young students at the Ballet West Academy Park City campus. (Photo: Ballet West)

Cisneros-Legate said she has used the album to teach students at Ballet West Academy and there was a "peaceful feeling" throughout class and the dancers were more engaged than ever before.

The Legates have already begun a list for a second album of songs that "are fabulous and inspire us to move." Cisneros-Legate said they have plans to explore a traditional classical hymns album and holiday versions for both Christmas and Easter.

"It's been a very rewarding process, and we just feel like it's part of our responsibility as having both had big, full careers in the dance world to empower the youth to have that as well. I would've loved to have had this album to warm up to backstage before a performance," she said.

Cisneros-Legate said she is so excited to see how ballet teachers respond to the album. She hopes as dancers use the music, they can be inspired to dig deeper into the work of dance and artistry and find joy in "mixing your soul with your heart."

Arranged by Cisneros-Legate and performed by Fendley, the album "Worship Hits for Ballet" is out now on all music streaming services and available for purchase for physical copies. The 27-track album accompanies a full ballet class through solo piano arrangements to popular contemporary Christian songs often heard in churches and on Christian radio, such as "What a Beautiful Name," "Oceans" and "In Christ Alone."