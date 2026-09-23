Food insecurity up by 100K, Utah Food Bank reports. Here's a way to help

By Madi Vollmer, KSL | Posted - Sept. 23, 2026 at 1:11 p.m.

 
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SALT LAKE CITY — Food insecurity continues to affect families across Utah, with the Utah Food Bank reporting nearly 100,000 more people are facing food insecurity than a year ago.

The need for food assistance can also increase during the fall and winter months as families face higher expenses and children spend more time out of school.

America First Credit Union is collecting nonperishable food and monetary donations at its branches. Dave Nellis, the company's director of public relations, said the donations go to six food pantries and organizations across Utah.

"Once we collect those, then we distribute that across six different food pantries and organizations across the state," Nellis said.

People do not have to be America First members to donate. The Utah Food Bank echoed that, saying even small donations can make a difference.

"We're looking at closer to 600,000 people in Utah who are facing food insecurity, and what that means is they don't know where their next meal is coming from, and unfortunately, that number continues to increase.

"Small wins equal huge gains, and that's what we're trying to accomplish, is feed our neighbors, feed our community and make it strong," Nellis said.

The food drive runs through Oct. 31.

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