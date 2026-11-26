SALT LAKE CITY — Native American arts and craft vendors took the opportunity to share more about their culture with the Salt Lake City community during an annual Harvest Arts Market held over the weekend.

Over 32 vendors were at the market held on Saturday and Sunday. The event gave small businesses and community members a way to support one another ahead of the holidays, according to Urban Indian Center Outreach Manager Rhonda Honey DuVall.

"It also allows our community to come in, see what creativity looks like here in our indigenous community and really take something that is very meaningful and special for them to enjoy for the holidays," DuVall said.

The Harvest Arts Market has been held at the Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake for over 25 years. DuVall said entrepreneurs used the event to provide artwork to the community while taking an income home to prepare for the holidays.

"This event is very important for our indigenous community because this is our way of providing an income outside of our normal 40-hour weeks," DuVall said. "This is where that extra income provides for the household items that are needed, but also this (is) where our entrepreneurialism stands at the forefront for our communities."

Anthony Martinez, a vendor at the market, spoke about how the event helps him and other vendors.

"This event helps us, especially with our community, because it gets a lot of people from the valley to kind of come down and know that we're here, what we're selling, kind of get a little bit of culture their life and see exactly what it is that we're doing," Martinez said.

Martinez, his wife and sister use their business to focus on crafting through things like ribbon skirts, jewelry and leather crafting.

"I honestly see it as a big family reunion because a lot of the vendors, we know each other from different events, so we're always seeing each other come together," Martinez said. "It's just one big community reunion almost like once a month. So, it feels good to be able to come together."

The Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake has been in Salt Lake City since 1974 and supports tribal members in the Greater Salt Lake and Wasatch-front area. The Salt Lake City location at 120 W 1300 South is used as a community center where community events and programming is held.

An Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake clinic can also be found in West Valley City at 3489 W 2100 S. St. #100 and another in Murray at 5450 South Green St., where the indigenous community can be taken care of in a holistic and traditional way.

"This is where our community is able to come together, this is where we take care of our community through the services and resources that we provide," DuVall said.