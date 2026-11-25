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SALT LAKE CITY — The cost of a Thanksgiving dinner in the United States this year is more expensive, according to a long-running snapshot of food prices. But in Utah, it's cheaper than it was last year.

The American Farm Bureau Federation's survey of Thanksgiving dinner costs reported an average grocery bill of $58.63 for a feast for 10 people, which is the first overall price increase since a record-high year in 2022.

In Utah, however, that cost is $51.19, a drop of 8% since 2025, according to the data.

"It's a big deal," said Tyson Roberts, vice president of the Utah Farm Bureau. "It's nice to see a drop for once."

The inside of Macey's in Salt Lake City is pictured on Wednesday. (Photo: Greg Anderson, KSL)

The survey looks at items like turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, peas, cranberries, rolls, veggies, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream as part of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Other items like ham or green beans are included in the survey's "expanded menu," which increases Utah's average cost to $73.99, although that's still nearly $8 less than the rest of the country.

The biggest factor in Utah's overall price drop this year is turkey. While the cost of turkey is up 10% nationwide, according to the Farm Bureau Federation data, it's down 22% in the Beehive state.

Other items in Utah that have fallen in price include:

Sweet potatoes (down 8%)

Whipping cream (down 4%)

Fresh cranberries (down 3%)

Cranberries at Macey's in Salt Lake City are pictured on Wednesday. (Photo: Greg Anderson, KSL)

But not everything is cheaper. The survey showed some food items in Utah are more costly:

Stuffing mix (up 10%)

Whole milk (up 9%)

Frozen pie crusts (up 6%)

Dinner rolls (up 4%)

Still, food prices may not feel much lower. Outside of Thanksgiving, they've risen consistently for years, NBC News reported.

"Very expensive" is how Nancy Biele, visiting from Minneapolis, described food prices as she checked out at Macey's in Salt Lake City.

The store was busy Wednesday afternoon with shoppers getting ready for Thanksgiving.

"But," Biele added, "this is the time of year that you're willing to spend the extra money because it's all about being with family and having a wonderful Thanksgiving and, of course, the leftovers."

Biele said she was surprised to learn Utah's food prices are lower than other parts of the country, based on the American Farm Bureau Federation survey.

"You guys are very lucky then," she said, smiling. "Happy Thanksgiving!"