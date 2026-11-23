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SALT LAKE CITY — The co-founders of the prediction market app Kalshi have been summoned to the Salt Lake County Jail to be booked for charges related to the promotion of gambling.

The app has been a hot-button issue for Utah Attorney General Derek Brown, with multiple lawsuits being traded between his office, the company behind Kalshi and the federal government.

Now, co-founders Tarek Mansour and Luana Lopes Lara are being called to arrive at the jail on Dec. 5 to be booked on 14 charges of varying degrees, including gambling promotions and unlawful activity.

Brown's reaction to the summons has been strong, but he says this booking is just like any other.

"There is a question I have seen from people asking, 'Well, do we modify this booking process if someone is a very wealthy and well-known tech billionaire?' and the answer is 'No, the process is the process; we don't modify it based on who you are,'" he said.

Brown said the only unusual part of this case is how much notice they were given that what they are doing is illegal.

"It's, in fact, pretty unique to have someone who is breaking the law again and has had this much advanced notice that what they're doing is illegal as we gave them, so this really shouldn't be a surprise," Brown said.

The attorney general said Utah is uniquely positioned to enforce this kind of booking because it is one of two states that outlaws all forms of gambling, alongside Hawaii.

"I think it's fascinating that the state constitution literally uses the phrase — not only 'any gambling' but uses the phrase 'under any pretense' ... if folks in 1896 were trying to describe what we see today by companies like Kalshi, it is clearly gambling under a different pretense, so this should be no surprise and this is our opportunity to continue to make clear that we will continue to enforce our laws," Brown said.

The attorney general said through this booking process there is one gamble he's willing to make.

"If anything, you can bet on Utah enforcing its laws," Brown finished.