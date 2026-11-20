Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Twenty-four years before Katniss Everdeen began her journey to becoming a Hunger Games Legend, there was the 50th Hunger Games and the Second Quarter Quell.

"Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," which opened Thursday in theaters, follows Haymitch Abernathy, a major figure in the Hunger Games story.

The 50th Quarter Quell has twice as many tributes as the other Hunger Games: 48 kids go into the arena. Haymitch is only 16 years old when he enters the game and, as we know from the other films, much younger kids also participate.

I have never read any of the Hunger Games books. I don't have any idea what to expect, and I have no expectations for how closely the movie follows the book. I am looking for a well-made, well-understood film. Now that you know where I am coming from, here are my thoughts.

I have thought that Haymitch has been one of the most interesting characters from the minute he was introduced. In the original movie we see a sloppy, ambivalent drunk. There is no way the audience — and the tributes he mentors in previous films — don't pick up on the fact that he is not thrilled to be there.

Jumping to this film, we get to see an entirely different side of Haymitch.

He was a young man with a mother and a brother. He looked after not only them, but the community around him. People liked him and he had dreams for the future. Enter the young woman he is in love with, Lenore Dove Baird. Also, and this is a big note, he does not drink. Every year his birthday falls on the day of the reaping. It would be hard to get excited about your birthday when you are anxious about what is going to happen that day.

On the day of the reaping, we meet a new character, Drusilla Sickle, played by Glenn Close. Her face is so stretched it hurts my feelings, but it fits the character she portrays spectacularly. We all know Effie from the Original "Hunger Games," who becomes Drusilla's successor.

Effie is not the only character we meet from the prior films. We also get to see the origin of President Snow, Plutarch Heavensbee, Caesar Flickerman, Beetee, Wiress, Mags and Katniss's father, Burdock Everdeen.

The casting of these characters is genius: Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags and Scot Greenan as Burdock Everdeen.

The casting is the beautiful side of the film, along with how much Haymitch feels for his family, girlfriend and almost everyone around him. He will stand up for almost anyone, and it can become overwhelmingly heartbreaking. That's when it turns devastating. If you didn't know what was about to happen in the Hunger Games arena, you would think that you were seeing a wonderland, something out of a fairy tale.

Yet, we all know a darker side lies under the facade.

While there are more children who die in this film, you do not see as many perish as in the other films. For those you do see die, it is hard to watch — not only as a human but as a mom. Absolutely brutal. I understand that is part of the film and it does go along with the story and how heavy the moment needs to be, but I will never forget that scene.

I want to talk more about each character, but as you know I do not like to give spoilers in my reviews. With that being said, Fiennes playing President Snow was a brilliant pick. He can do no wrong in any role, but this role was made for him.

Finally, as much as I say this movie is brutal and devastating, I did enjoy it. The story was well written, and the costuming and coloring were thoughtful and detailed. I feel like this is not only an origin story for Haymitch but for the franchise as a whole.

Grade: Enthusiastic B+