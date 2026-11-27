INDIANAPOLIS — Three Utah high schools' marching bands represented the state on the national stage at the Band of America's Grand Nationals competition in Indianapolis earlier this month.

On Nov. 12 to 14, almost 100 marching bands from across the nation descended upon Lucas Oil Stadium to march, dance and perform incredible musical arrangements. Hailing from the Beehive State, the marching bands from American Fork, Green Canyon and Westlake High Schools shone on the national stage.

Green Canyon High School, located in North Logan, celebrated their debut performance at Grand Nationals. Their arrangement, called "Festivity," exuded the atmosphere of an elegant winter ball that emphasizes light, joy and uplifting the audience while honoring the various winter celebrations.

"These kids left everything out there; we are so proud of our band and colorguard," the band posted on social media after the competition.

Band director Jacob Andersen said the band staff started all the prep work in January, nailing down designs, theme and the musical arrangement. The students started learning the music and choreography over the summer and drilled it as much as possible before their competitions.

While the band was tempted to go "overboard" to really show off with the Grand Nationals, Andersen said they ultimately decided to keep the show they had planned to preserve Green Canyon's identity.

"We think it's good enough to go compete on a national level. We prepped the season around it, but we wanted the season to be special even if Grand Nationals wasn't. When we got to Grand Nationals, the season had gone really well and it was amazing. The energy was electric there and it was so cool to be in that stadium and see all these amazing other bands," he said.

The Green Canyon High School Marching Band performs at the Band of America Grand Nationals competition in Indianapolis on Nov. 12. (Photo: TxBands.com via Friends of Green Canyon Bands)

At Grand Nationals, the students were on edge listening to the 30 bands who would make it into the semi-finals. Andersen said the students started to appear defeated as more and more bands were called until the last one was announced.

"They called our name 30th and the kids exploded with energy and just excitement and so did the staff. We were all pumped. There were tears. It was such a cool experience," Andersen said.

Andersen said he was so proud of his students for their hard work and accomplishments this year. The band received its 10th straight win in the 5A division of the Utah state championships and placed 26th overall in Grand Nationals, securing third place in their division.

Seeing how much his students stepped it up and rose to the occasion is something Andersen will always remember.

"We had a lot of young kids and rookies this year, but they did their job and they just put in an amazing amount of work and the section leaders we had stepped up. I'm just so proud. Every time we talked while we were there, I got teary-eyed, because it's not just the show itself, but it was how much effort these kids put into it and seeing them achieve at such a high level was truly something special," he said.

Getting to experience their first Grand Nationals alongside American Fork and Westlake High Schools was the cherry on top, Andersen said. The Westlake band director was actually his band director when he was in high school, so working with both him and the American Fork director was a blessing.

"It just felt exciting to have a group of Utahns go and represent Utah," he said. "We're truly so grateful for the community and admin and parents and all the support."

The Westlake High School Marching Band practices before performing at the Band of America Grand Nationals competition in Indianapolis on Nov. 12. (Photo: Westlake Marching Band)

This year's nationals appearance marks 10 years since the Westlake High School Marching Band last attended Grand Nationals in 2016.

Westlake's performance, called "Run for the Roses," marked the band's "best run yet" as a great finish to the season, the band said on social media. While the band didn't make it to the semi-finals, the students were happy to get to cheer on their fellow Utah schools.

"Competing at Grand Nationals is an incredible honor, but having Green Canyon Band and American Fork Band cheering us on from the stands made the experience even more special," the band said. "Both bands had incredible performances, and we couldn't be more proud to share the national stage with them."

Before heading out to Indianapolis, students from Westlake's rival Cedar Valley High School "bandalized" the Westlake band room with decorations to send them off to the championship.

"Thank you for making us feel right at home. Utah truly has the best marching band community, and we're so proud to be part of it," the Westlake marching band said.

The American Fork High School Marching Band practices before performing at the Band of America Grand Nationals competition in Indianapolis on Nov. 14. (Photo: American Fork Bands)

The American Fork High School Marching Band has been talented enough to attend Grand Nationals multiple times, making it to the finals in 2024.

Their performance of "The Lake Beneath" helped them win their 24th consecutive State Championship at Red Rocks and first place in the Band of America St. George Regional Championship. The arrangement took them all the way to the finals this year at Grand Nationals, where they placed 10th overall.

In a sentimental moment, the band shared side-by-side photos of two brothers, one who was a drum major in the 2024 band and one in the 2026 band. The pictures highlight how ingrained the marching band has become in many of the American Fork families in the community.

"American Fork Marching Band giving it their all on the field at the 2026 Bands of America Grand National Championships Semi-Finals! Every note, every step, every moment — a reflection of the hard work, passion and dedication that brought them here," the band said.