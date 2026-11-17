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There's no better way to get a sense of a new city than strolling down one of its streets — checking out street art, window shopping at boutique stores and coffee-shop-hopping can be some of the best parts of a vacation.

So which ones should be on your travel itinerary? International listing guide Time Out has some ideas on its newly released annual "coolest streets" list.

"In our eyes, a cool street is somewhere locals actually want to spend their time," Time Out editor Grace Beard tells CNN Travel. "It's unique to its city, home to indie businesses, events or festivals you wouldn't find elsewhere."

Topping this year's list is Song Wat Road, Bangkok — a creative hub near the city's Chao Phraya River. CNN Travel's Karla Cripps, who has lived in Thailand for over 20 years, says she's not shocked Song Wat came in at number one.

"Soi Songwat has been becoming more popular for a few years now, with many creative entrepreneurs renovating the area's old shophouses and warehouses to give them a second life, alongside the traditional businesses that continue to operate in the area," says Cripps.

"You can visit any time of day, but I really love going there at sunset, when the temperature starts to cool off, and have a drink next to the Chao Phraya River then wander around exploring the area's shops, cafes, bars, street art and restaurants."

'Brilliant cross-section' of city life

Time Out leans on its global network of editors and writers to compile its annual list of 28 must-visit thoroughfares. The team makes nominations from cities around the world, which are then assessed by a panel of editors who consider food and drink options, shopping, nightlife, street life, community and local businesses.

At number two on this year's list is Golborne Road, a West London spot that Time Out's Beard calls "a brilliant cross-section" of the city.

Time Out highlights the street's array of Portuguese, Moroccan and Middle Eastern eateries that give Golborne Road the nickname "Little Morocco." And while Beard says the street is "unpretentious," it's also a bit of a celeb haunt — famous folk flock to renowned vintage store Relik and popular party pub The Fat Badger.

"I love Golborne Road because of its multicultural feel, which I think is often overlooked when people talk about Notting Hill," George Williams, head chef of the Fat Badger, tells CNN Travel. "There are brilliant Portuguese cafés, Moroccan restaurants and traditional food shops, reflecting the mix of different communities that make the area what it is."

Adam Zomlot, owner of Palestinian-Mediterranean café Maramia, namechecked by Time Out in its list, says Golborne Road is "a street with its own soul, and that's something you can't create overnight."

Zomlot adds that Golborne Road has "never needed to follow trends to be cool. It's always had its own identity, its own character and its own magic. We're just happy that the rest of the world is discovering what we've loved about it for years."

At number three on Time Out's street round-up is Fernández de Enciso in Villa Devoto, an area of Buenos Aires also named one of Time Out's coolest neighbourhoods in 2025. Time Out praises this street — and the area more broadly — as a foodie hotspot, and great place for locals and visitors alike to gather and enjoy.

Vaasankatu in Helsinki, Finland comes in at four on Time Out's list, a compact street that packs a punch restaurant-wise. Rounding out the top five is Neil Road, Singapore, which Time Out calls "one of Singapore's most eclectic and progressive streets."

'Palpable buzz'

Coolness, of course, is subjective — something Beard acknowledges, but she says what unites all the streets on Time Out's 2026 list is their "palpable buzz."

And while big hitting cities like London and New York feature on the list — New York City's Atlantic Avenue is number 17 — Beard says Time Out made an effort for 2026 to "celebrate destinations beyond the usual tourist trail."

Beard points, for example, to the fact Japanese capital Tokyo is absent from the list, but streets in the Japanese cities of Kyoto and Fukuoka feature instead (Sanjo-dori in Kyoto is number 13, while Oyafuko Street in Fukuoka is number 25).

The aim, says Beard, is "encouraging travelers to look further afield and discover the brilliant streets that give cities their character."

Even so, some of the world's coolest streets can be both some of the most beloved and the busiest. CNN Travel's Cripps, for example, points out that in the case of number one street Song Wat Road, "the secret is out and it can get very busy with locals and tourists."

Time Out's Coolest Streets for 2026