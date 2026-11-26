OGDEN — Santa Claus is getting a slick new ride just in time for the annual Holiday Electric Light Parade in Ogden, set for Saturday.

The float the red-clad one's sleigh sits on was made over by the operators of Tru-Tone in Ogden, which sells LED Christmas bulbs that replicate the look of vintage incandescent lights. David Andora, who operates Tru-Tone with Sean Hunt, said they took on the task over the summer after Ogden officials reached out, wanting to update the lighting on the float.

Santa Claus is getting a new "mid-century" float and sleigh in time for Ogden's Holiday Electric Light Parade on Saturday. The new float and sleigh are shown in an undated photo. (Photo: Tru-Tone)

"We took a look at it, and both Sean and I have experience designing floats in Chicago — parade floats, among other projects — and knew that the float needed a lot more than just a few light upgrades," Andora said.

Thus began the task of stripping down the float and rebuilding it, using largely the same components, though they added a lot of lights. Notably, the nine reindeer on the float, part of some sort of Christmas display years ago at Newgate Mall in Ogden, were repainted and placed in more active poses.

"Everything kind of looked sort of like a '90s shopping mall. It was all covered in glitter," he said. It "looked pretty rundown," he said, though he suspects it was pretty at some point.

Santa Claus is getting a new "mid-century" float and sleigh in time for Ogden's Holiday Electric Light Parade on Saturday. The undated photo shows the revamped reindeer, including Rudolph, pulling the sleigh. (Photo: Tru-Tone)

Doing the makeover, he and Hunt sought a "mid-century" look, repainting everything. The fiberglass deer had been gold, but they were repainted to look like toy reindeer from the 1950s.

The critters, which include red-nosed Rudolph, "were all sort of just laying in a huddle on the surface of the float before, kind of sad," Andora said. "And now they're all mounted on posts up in the air, so they're flying, taking off."

While gold and white glitter seemed to dominate the float in its prior incarnation, the new version is lit by "a few thousand light bulbs" — Tru-Tone, of course — with the reindeer taking on a more central role. Tru-Tone covered the cost of the lights, and Andora and Hunt completed the task as a volunteer project for the city.

Ashley Bockwoldt, director of cultural services for the city of Ogden, said the float has gotten minor overhauls over the year, but nothing like the upgrade provided by Andora and Hunt.

"We've known for a while that Santa's sleigh needed an overhaul. The tinsel was falling off, some of the lights needed repair and the reindeer needed a little TLC," she said.

She's impressed with the finished product.

Santa Claus is getting a new "mid-century" float and sleigh in time for Ogden's Holiday Electric Light Parade on Saturday. David Andora of Tru-Tone works on one of the sleigh's deer in an undated photo. (Photo: Tru-Tone)

"When Tru-Tone began working with us on the project, I had no idea just how amazing it would turn out. After seeing the first few pictures, I knew they were creating something magical and the finished sleigh has truly blown me away," she said.

The Holiday Electric Light Parade is a major function in Ogden. It's set to start at 5:30 on Saturday and is the precursor to the annual lighting of Christmas Village, the display of small Christmas-themed structures placed around the grounds of the Ogden Municipal Building for the holiday season. Having a new float for Santa for this year's installment of activities is a big plus, Bockwoldt said.

"It's important because, let's be honest, parades and especially this time of year are all about the children. And what would the Holiday Electric Light Parade be without Santa? He's a big deal," she said.