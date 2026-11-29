SOUTH SALT LAKE — A local emergency shelter for displaced kids is getting a makeover.

The Salt Lake Christmas Box House, at 3660 S. West Temple, received a fresh coat of paint and new floors over the weekend. It had been years since the space received such changes.

HomeAid Utah, the nonprofit leading the project, said the renovations will create an open and welcoming space for kids to gather and play. The volunteer-led project is expected to be complete right around Thanksgiving.

Tara Kate with HomeAid Utah says the volunteers did more than just update an older building.

"To have a space that's really open and welcoming, and floors that can easily be cleaned, and new fresh paint with no peeling wallpaper, that really changes things for kids who are going through trauma," she said.

Richard Paul Evans, author of “The Christmas Box,” poses for a portrait at the Salt Lake County Children’s Shelter at the Christmas Box House in South Salt Lake on Dec. 1, 2021. (Photo: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

The Christmas Box House began in Salt Lake City in 1996, when author Richard Paul Evans created the space and named the charity after his first novel. Now, working with state and county agencies, there are Christmas Box Emergency Shelters in Salt Lake City and Ogden.

The charity, Christmas Box International, helps kids in multiple countries by working with volunteer organizations on the ground and providing in-kind donations of hygiene items, clothing and school supplies.