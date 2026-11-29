KEARNS — A woman was killed and another person was injured in a shooting at a Kearns nightclub late Saturday night, and a 39-year-old man was arrested after barricading himself inside a nearby residence, according to the Unified Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at La Rumba Night Club, located at 4090 W. 5415 South, at approximately 11:17 p.m. Saturday, according to a police news release.

When officers arrived, they found an adult woman with gunshot wounds and began administering first aid. Unified Fire Authority transported her to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Officers also observed a vehicle fleeing the scene and followed it to a residence off Salem Court in Kearns, which investigators later identified as the suspect's home, according to the release.

The man barricaded himself inside the residence, prompting Unified Police SWAT officers and negotiators to respond. Negotiators eventually persuaded the man to surrender without incident, police said.

During the investigation, detectives learned that another person had arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That person was later determined to be a second victim of the shooting, according to police.

The man, identified by police as Auturo Garvalena-Mendez, 39, of Kearns, was booked into jail for investigation of murder with a domestic violence enhancement, attempted murder and obstruction of justice.

Police have not released the identity of the woman who died, saying they are allowing her family time to make personal notifications.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting, the relationship between the suspect and victims, and a possible motive have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.