WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley administrators say a recent report looking, in part, at crime in the city is affirmation that police and community partnerships aimed at reducing criminal activity are working.

The 2026 Cities Strong annual summary was recently released. The report, compiled by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute with backing from the nonprofit Cities Strong Foundation and the myHometown community revitalization initiative, focuses on seven cities: West Valley City, Salt Lake City, Ogden, Layton, Orem, Provo, and Santaquin.

"It tracks 12 measures across poverty and employment, social connection, safety, family structure, education and housing," according to the report.

In the public safety analysis, the report found that both property crime and violent crime have been on a steady decline in West Valley over the past five years.

"In 2025, 380 violent crimes and 1,643 property crimes were reported per 100,000 city residents," the report states.

That's compared to 512 violent crimes and 3,241 property crimes per 100,000 residents in 2020.

"The property crime rate in West Valley City was cut nearly in half between 2021 and 2025, and violent crime fell by about a quarter. We're proud of that progress. For families and businesses here, those numbers mean a safer city, and that's what we are working hard to provide," said West Valley spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.

West Valley is Utah's second-largest city with approximately 139,000 residents in 2025. Nearly 30% of the population is under the age of 18.

"There is no single reason (for the decrease in the crime rate). But we believe it comes down to consistent police work, using data to focus on problem areas, and strong partnerships with residents and businesses. Our officers are listening to what people are seeing in their neighborhoods and responding to patterns before they become bigger problems. When the community and police work together, it makes a difference," Vainuku said.

For many years, the city has attempted to improve its image (including a brief "Best Valley City" campaign in 1997). But Vainuku says by continuing to do what the city is currently doing, she hopes Utahns will start seeing West Valley City in a different light.

"We understand that perceptions do not change overnight. The best way to change them is to keep doing the work: make neighborhoods safer, respond to concerns and be open about both our progress and the work still ahead. Over time, people's views change when they see and experience the difference for themselves," she said.