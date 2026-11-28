PROVO — A former Utah Highway Patrol trooper, sex therapist and Wasatch County Sheriff's Office employee was sentenced to prison for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Mitchell McKee, 61, was the former administrative services director for the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office, which was a civilian position. He previously served as a highway patrolman for two decades and was a licensed marriage and family therapist for Whole Person Counseling and Covenant Sex Therapy.

He was arrested in March 2024 after his vehicle was stopped by police in Heber City two months prior and he admitted the 15-year-old boy passenger was with him "for the purpose of sex."

He was charged in 4th District Court with two counts of human trafficking of a child and two counts of forcible sodomy, first-degree felonies; two counts of forcible sexual abuse, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of enticement of a minor, second-degree felonies; and dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

In September, his charge was reduced and he pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony. Family members of the victim were outspoken in their disapproval of the plea agreement.

A statement from the victim said the plea deal was a "violation of justice, morality and ethics."

On Nov. 10, during an emotional hearing where several members of the victim's family spoke, McKee was sentenced to zero to five years in prison.

Defense attorney Andrew McAdams argued the sentencing guidelines for the conviction deem a 60-day jail term as appropriate and standard. Because McKee has already served 82 days in jail, completed counseling and was rated a low risk for reoffending, the defense requested he be sentenced to probation, describing it as "proportionate punishment."

Prosecutor Kristin Zimmerman, however, said McKee should be sentenced to prison due to him being a "high risk to children" with a "complete lack of accountability for this crime."

'Living in fear'

"Due to the absolute violation done to my body and my mind, I've had to go through years of therapy and missed out on so much of my childhood, not to mention the fears of violation that still linger," the victim said in a statement read by his mother.

The victim said McKee caused him "so much trauma" but after continued therapy and support, "you no longer will hold power in my life. And for the safety of others, I really hope for a full sentencing."

The mother of the victim said the last three years have been horrific for her family. McKee being let out on pretrial release and having court hearings continually delayed was devastating for them.

"Our family didn't get let out of any of the anxiety, the frustration, the fear we lived in every day for 2 years, 7 months and 21 days since he was arrested. And that doesn't include the months where we didn't know his true name," the mother said.

She said it was hard for them to trust any law enforcement officers they saw or interacted with after learning McKee's identity. Even calling the police was stressful, as they didn't know if the ones who answered on dispatch were connected to McKee.

"To groom my son, to put my son through hell ... I don't feel that my son is the only victim. I feel there are many kids out there that have been harmed by him. Luckily, my son's memory works in a way that he was able to tell us details to lead to Mitch McKee. He's clearly a child sex predator," the mother said.

The mother said Mckee "should have known better." She said her son lost the last three years of his teen years, not able to live as a normal child due to the fear.

"My family, we have served our time of almost three years of court services, and that doesn't include the actual trauma of the event. Five years is not too much to ask when we've already been put through almost three," she said.

The victim's brother said his family needs "the surety of knowing he is in containment to feel safe enough to start our lives again."

The victim's sister said she has seen how the spark in her little brother's eyes was extinguished because of what occurred. She now wants to pursue a degree in criminal law to help make sure no one else slips through the cracks of the justice system.

"For my family's sake, for society's sake, please don't let another kid go through this," she said.

The victim's father said the entire family's lives changed immediately when their hunt for "Doug" began.

"My son went from full of life at 15 years old to reserved, unsure and scared," he said. "The constant vigilance against an unknown predatory pedophile manifested in the most horrible ways. Living in fear is a different, unexplainable hell."

The father emphasized how difficult of a journey it has been, with the family not agreeing with the prosecutor at times. He also said the judge should not take into account McKee's test scores showing he's low risk because, as a former law enforcement officer, "he knew the answers to put."

"Please help us rebuild for the future without having to look over our shoulders constantly," the father said.

'Tremendously powerful effect ... for the negative'

McKee addressed the court before he was sentenced, saying what he did was "absolutely stupid, without a doubt." He repeatedly apologized to the victim and his family, saying he "can't imagine how hard this has been on them."

"My conduct was criminal; I understand that. ... I was stupid that I was 58 years old and thinking that someone that was 18 would want to be with me," he said.

McKee cried multiple times while giving his statement, saying his heart has broken every time he heard from the victim and his family. He thanked the court for letting him take responsibility by pleading guilty.

"I've wanted to take responsibility for almost three years now. I just wanted to say I'm so sorry," he said. "Even though I didn't know it was a crime at the time ... morally, I knew what I was doing was wrong."

Fourth District Judge Anthony Howell did not appear to be swayed by the tearful confession.

He first spoke directly to the victim and told him what happened to him wasn't his fault, and that he hopes this sentencing can help him begin a new chapter of healing that isn't defined by being a victim of sexual assault. He also praised the victim's family for being so supportive of the boy.

Howell then directed his comments at McKee, saying he has had a "tremendously powerful effect on a lot of people for the negative."

"You groomed a young man that was in a vulnerable state for your own lascivious urges. And standing here crying in front of me this afternoon, I've got to tell you, is completely unavailing," Howell said. "It is audacious of you to think you can come to court after what you did and ask for leniency from me. And you won't get it."

As part of the sentence, Howell gave McKee credit for the approximately 80 days he has served in jail, but he specified McKee cannot be eligible for release until he has completed sex offender treatment. McKee will also be prohibited from any employment in law enforcement or therapy.

"You have brought shame to law enforcement and to the therapeutic community and have no right to be included among their ranks any longer," Howell said.

A continuous protective order for the victim and his family was also signed by the judge. Restitution for the victim will be determined at a hearing in January.