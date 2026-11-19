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SALT LAKE CITY — For many older adults, the holiday season can be especially difficult. But a Salt Lake County tradition is helping bring support to seniors this Christmas season.

At the Salt Lake County Government Center, a Giving Tree is decorated with tags representing older adults throughout the community. Each tag includes a person's first name, age, and a holiday wish list that can be fulfilled by an anonymous donor.

"This is an annual tradition that we do with our community where we take gift requests from older adults in the community, particularly folks who may be homebound, who may be facing financial challenges this holiday season," said Emma Furman with Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services.

Donors can select a tag and purchase the requested items, then drop them off at the Aging and Adult Services office. This year, many of the requests are not for luxury items, but for necessities.

"We noticed that a lot of the gift requests this year were really for some more basic-needs items," Furman said. "Things like grocery gift cards, gas gift cards, water bottles, blankets, walking sneakers."

The requested items reflect needs Aging and Adult Services is seeing across the county. Furman says many older adults are struggling to keep up with the cost of everyday essentials, and many older adults are also experiencing homelessness.

"Things are really difficult right now," she said. "We have high gas prices, groceries are pretty out of control ... so I think these are all things that are impacting folks."

The increasing need is also evident with the county's Meals on Wheels program, which has seen a 28% increase in enrollment this year. The program provides daily home-delivered meals to vulnerable adults age 60 and older. Most Giving Tree recipients were selected from those served by Meals on Wheels.

According to Furman, needs are only expected to continue growing as Salt Lake County's population ages. By 2035, the county's population age 60 and older is projected to increase by 27.6%.

"The need for Meals on Wheels is huge," said Lea Robledo with the Liberty Senior Center, "And volunteers are the heart of the program, but gas prices are making it difficult even for them to do their route."

Programs like Meals on Wheels and services at the county's senior centers provide more than food, Robledo said. They also offer connection, support and relief for seniors facing financial and health challenges and social isolation.

"We have seniors who are very lonely, who don't have a lot of family, or are just unable to leave their home," Robledo said. "So to be able to provide them a warm meal changes their whole day."

Dell Sweat, who has been coming to the Liberty Wells senior center for nearly two years, said the services have made a meaningful difference in his life.

"I really enjoy it," Sweat said. "For one, there is no cost involved, and it's a great place to come and work out and even have food."

Furman said the goal is to fulfill holiday wishes for 300 seniors this season through the Giving Tree.

Residents interested in participating can select a tag from the Giving Tree at the Salt Lake County Government Center, located at 2001 S. State Street, in the South Building Atrium. Gifts need to be turned in by Nov. 30 to Aging and Adult Services in Suite SI-600.

Volunteers will prepare and deliver the gifts in December.

Pet food donations are also being accepted this holiday season, and there are several openings for Meals on Wheels volunteers. Furman said volunteers can commit as little as 1 1/2 hours per week.

More information can be found here.