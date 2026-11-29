EVANSTON, Wyo. — Sara Sergent stands inside a brick, semicircular building, surrounded by shiny, metallic contraptions, tanks with thousands of gallons of water and oak wood barrels carefully stacked nearly halfway up the 30-foot walls.

It's not exactly what she's grown accustomed to over the past decade, but she still feels right at home.

The building — the last intact roundhouse along the old Union Pacific railroad line — represents the next phase of Park City-born Alpine Distilling's growth and its expansion across state lines. Sergent, Alpine's master distiller and CEO, co-founded the business in 2016 with her husband, Rob Sergent.

"We were sitting on our back porch watching the sunset over the Uinta Mountains, and we were like, 'Let's turn that sunset into flavor,'" Sara Sergent said of her company's idyllic conception.

They did, with Sara Sergent harnessing her extensive distilling background that includes serving as a Warden Rectifier in the coveted London-based Gin Guild, globally sourced botanicals and a unique, award-winning vapor extraction process.

Combined with her husband's "great operational background" honed over 15 years working for Johnson & Johnson and before that as director of game-day and stadium operations for the New Orleans Saints, the business has enjoyed great success, operating the Alpine Distilling and Social Club in downtown Park City and a location on Silver Creek Road that houses small-batch production.

As for recognition, the results speak for themselves: Alpine's gin earned a "Gin of the Year" gold medal from the Gin Guild in 2024 and has been named a five-time top 10 craft gin distillery by USA Today.

Sara Sergent, master distiller, co-founder and CEO of Alpine Distilling, poses with a bottle of Alpine's gin outside of the company's new distillery in Evanston, Wyoming on Nov. 19. Ten years after opening its doors in Park City, Alpine Distilling is expanding across state lines with a new bulk distillery opening inside the historic Union Pacific roundhouse in Evanston, Wyoming. (Photo: Logan Stefanich, KSL)

But after 10 years and countless accolades, Alpine needed more space to produce its spirits and handle bulk distilling operations.

"We outgrew the space we had in Silver Creek and had looked for years," Sara Sergent said.

Then, along came Evanston, Wyoming, its historic roundhouse and a vision of breathing life into a historic community fixture.

Rocco O'Neill, Evanston's community development director, said the city's planning and engineering office got an inquiry from the company in June about the possibility of expanding to Evanston.

O'Neill said his excitement was twofold. First, that Alpine Distilling was considering Evanston and second, "because the city had just made a pretty substantial investment in the roundhouse for these exact use types."

One of Alpine Distilling's gin stills is pictured at the company's new distillery in Evanston, Wyoming, on Nov. 19. Ten years after opening its doors in Park City, Alpine Distilling is expanding across state lines with a new bulk distillery opening inside the historic Union Pacific roundhouse in Evanston. (Photo: Logan Stefanich, KSL)

Union Pacific began construction on the complex in 1912 to service locomotives and railcars that ran along its Western mainline. The 27-acre site included a machine shop, carpenter's shop, powerhouse, oil house and the four-section brick roundhouse with 28 locomotive bays and curved walls.

Today, the complex is on the National Register of Historic Places and, in the decades since it was used for Union Pacific operations, the city has put time and millions of dollars into restoring it — somewhere around $15 to $18 million, O'Neill said.

"The roundhouse really is a representation of the history and the story of Evanston," O'Neill said. "It tells the story of our past, of how Evanston was founded, and the hardworking folks that built Evanston and built the community, who were then unfortunately let go or laid off when (Union Pacific) closed that facility up."

O'Neill said city restoration on site began in the early 2000s, stabilizing the roof and remediating brownfield-related issues. Eventually, one of the roundhouse's four sections was converted into a public space often used for events.

"The work has slowly progressed and continued over the last 20 or so years ... really getting it what we call tenant-ready has been the driving mission," O'Neill said.

One of Alpine Distilling's whiskey stills is pictured at the company's new distillery in Evanston, Wyoming on Nov. 19. Ten years after opening its doors in Park City, Alpine Distilling is expanding across state lines with a new bulk distillery opening inside the historic Union Pacific roundhouse in Evanston. (Photo: Logan Stefanich, KSL)

"What was missing was the ability for the public to be able to go in and appreciate the facility without having to necessarily rent it or be invited to an event down there. Having a commercial operation really opens that asset up for the broader public to go in and appreciate Evanston's history and the investment in a public asset," O'Neill said. "That's what I'm mostly excited about."

The excitement is mutual, and Alpine Distilling will be the first commercial operation in the space in 50 years.

Specifically, the new facility will expand production of Alpine's whiskeys, gin and other botanical spirits. And like O'Neill said, Alpine intends to open the process to the public through education, experiences and retail.

"We don't want Alpine Distilling to simply occupy the roundhouse. We want to become part of its story," Sara Sergent said. "The people of Evanston preserved an extraordinary piece of American history. Our responsibility is to honor what came before, put 'making' back inside these walls, and open the process so people can experience what happens here."

While distilling operations are already underway in Evanston, Sara Sergent said the distillery hopes to open its doors to the public sometime in 2027.