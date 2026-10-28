Have You Seen This? Woman and puppet perform Phantom of the Opera

THE STAGE — I remember singing along to "The Phantom of the Opera" frequently as a teenager while finally driving myself and getting to sing along like no one was watching, and I always sang both parts, stretching my range on both ends.

Remembering how that sounded (not great) helps me appreciate this woman's talent. Emina Bajtarević performed the song during the finals of Supertalent Hrvatska in 2023 with a ventriloquist puppet, and her performance is spreading again on social media.

She is dressed as Christine and holds a puppet that sings the part of the Phantom, while juggling acting the parts on both sides as well.

I have a slight understanding of how hard it is to jump between the two parts with the high and low notes — or even sing those high notes — but can't imagine also needing to remember which of the two mouths and arms to move along with the performance. This would take a lot of practice, even for someone who can already do ventriloquism.

"Your spirit and my voice in one combine" takes on a new meaning when the one singing is on both sides of the "strange duet."

It is definitely an apt song for a ventriloquy performance — "The Phantom of the Opera is here inside your mind."

Although I don't understand the Croatian comments in the video, the judge's standing ovation shows me they were impressed too.

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