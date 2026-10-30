Have You Seen This? Swinging ghost looks almost human

SALT LAKE CITY — More than 21 million people have found something unique in this viral swinging ghost Halloween decoration.

And it's no wonder. Because at first glance, or even at the thirteenth glance, this decoration has something special.

It could be its sheer simplicity: a sheet, a styrofoam ball, eyes cut from black construction paper, strategically placed string, a swing and a tree.

Of course the wind adds something, too. Without that, it'd look more like a scene from an old-school movie where the characters had to hang clothing and bedding out to dry.

Even the neighborhood (cardboard) cats seem to be intrigued by this wind-animated apparition.

And is it just us, or is that ghost driving that swing, directing it somewhere toward the ghostly realm?

But what if, just maybe, this innocent looking decoration isn't powered by the wind at all? Could there really be a person under that crisp white sheet?

Or, something else entirely? Other than human?

Perhaps if we keep watching, the answer will reveal itself.

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