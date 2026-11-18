SALT LAKE CITY — Continuing education programs have been a staple at the University of Utah for over a century, helping community members expand their minds and hone new skills through an array of course options.

The program, which has served over 30,000 learners annually since 1906, will now expand its reach globally through a new collaboration with the U.'s Asia Campus in Incheon, South Korea.

Launched Nov. 5, the program expansion marks a major milestone for the department following more than a decade of growth at the Asia Campus, which opened in 2013 as the university's first overseas campus.

Located in the Songdo International Business District, the Asia Campus offers U. degree programs, cultural programming and community initiatives "while building deep relationships with local businesses, government organizations and educational partners," according to a release from the U.

"Bringing Continuing Education to the Asia Campus is an exciting way to extend new learning opportunities to Incheon and the surrounding region," Ava Choi, director of continuing education at the U.'s Asia Campus, said in a statement. "This marks a milestone for the university as a whole."

Domestically, the continuing education program offers a wide breadth of programming for youth and adults alike, from personal enrichment classes covering topics like art and history to professional development courses focused on upskilling and career certificates for working professionals.

But the Incheon version of continuing education won't be a copy-and-paste, Choi said. Rather than just exporting existing programs from Utah, the teams have collaborated to design offerings that specifically match local interests, workforce needs and emerging industries in South Korea.

"The collaboration brings together two teams with complementary strengths," Choi said in a statement. "Continuing Education has years of experience developing and delivering programs, and the Asia Campus has deep knowledge of the region and established relationships with the people and organizations who live and work there."

A release from the U. said the initiative marks a new avenue for serving the region through professional development and lifelong learning opportunities for individuals "who may or may not be pursuing a traditional degree."

"Our international mission is about more than bringing students to Utah or sending them abroad," Randy McCrillis, vice provost for continuing education at the U., said in a statement. "It's about making the university's expertise available to people wherever they are. Bringing Continuing Education to the Asia Campus is a natural step toward that, and it opens the door for people who may never have thought of the U. as part of their lives."