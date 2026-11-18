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TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Officials at Grand Canyon National Park announced Wednesday that they are easing water restrictions, meaning hotels on the South Rim will once again be able to accommodate overnight guests.

The famous El Tovar Hotel, along with several other lodges, will reopen Friday now that the park has reached a milestone in restoration of water service following severe flooding earlier this year.

Flooding in late August caused three deaths, prompted rescues and damaged key infrastructure, including a water intake pump and a significant stretch of a decades-old pipeline that supplied water for millions of visitors to the South Rim and about 1,600 residents of Grand Canyon Village.

At the time, officials said they were just over a month away from completing a more than $200 million upgrade to the 12.5-mile-long Transcanyon Waterline. More flooding in September damaged temporary repairs.

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Although lodging is reopening, park officials urge visitors to conserve as restoration of the water system continues.

"Simple actions, including taking shorter showers, turning off faucets when not in use and avoiding unnecessary water use, help support the park's water system as operations resume," the park said in its announcement.

Food and beverage services will resume gradually, according to park officials.