KAYSVILLE — Students at Davis Technical College are getting hands-on experience with a unique project: repairing a bobsled used by Team USA.

The sled belongs to Frank Del Duca and Josh Williamson, who finished fourth in the two-man bobsled competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The front-right corner of the sled's nose piece was damaged and brought to Davis Tech for repairs.

Davis Tech student Lily Stringham said the work builds on skills she's learned in the college's composites program. "I've done a couple classes like advanced repair, and it shows us how to do this kind of repairs and sand down the damage, and how to place the material on the correct orientation."

Instructor Layne Moffitte said the team had to work quickly to meet the deadline.

"We usually would take about a week or two to be able to get everything done because we're teaching as well in the midst of it, but with a short amount of time, we had an instructor that was able to work pretty much full-time on this within a couple of days."

For student Tanner Neslen, the opportunity to work on an Olympic team's equipment is something special.

"I'd say working on a bobsled for the Olympic team is pretty cool. I don't think you can say you can do that anywhere else," Neslen said.

The repaired nose piece needs to be returned to Team USA by Thursday, Nov. 19, before the sled heads to Austria for the upcoming World Cup season.