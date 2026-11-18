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DRAPER — What began as an 11-year-old boy's promise to his mother has grown into an annual effort expected to provide Thanksgiving meals to 3,600 families across Utah.

Inside a Draper warehouse, preparations are underway for Saturday's massive food distribution, where volunteers will help deliver thousands of Thanksgiving meals to families facing food insecurity.

For Rob Adams, the founder of Thanksgiving Heroes, the mission is deeply personal. It began with a memory of his own family's struggles and the kindness of people who stepped in to help during the holidays. Adams says someone took care of his family, and he vowed to help others someday. "And I said, 'Mom, one day when I'm rich' — which was code for not sleeping in our car — 'I'll do this.'"

Thanksgiving Heroes started with a goal to feed 10 families in its first year. (Photo: Aubrey Shafer, KSL)

That childhood promise eventually became a community-wide tradition.

Adams said his first goal was modest: To provide meals for 10 families. Instead, the organization fed approximately 755 families that first year. Now, the effort has expanded to reach 3,600 families in Utah.

Making that many meals possible requires nearly year-round planning and fundraising. Adams said preparations once began around Halloween but now start at the beginning of the year.

The organization hosts golf tournaments, concerts, and other fundraising events to raise money for groceries. Those efforts have become increasingly important as food prices rise and more families struggle to afford basic necessities.

"Groceries are getting more expensive and the need is actually greater," Adams said. "There are more kids that are without food."

Despite the growing need, donations are currently behind where organizers hoped they would be at this point in the year.

"We're behind on donations this year," Adams said. "But every year the miracle shows up."

Organizers are counting on community members to contribute their time, resources and financial support to help close the gap before Saturday's distribution.

The logistics are already taking shape. Adams said 961 vehicles are ready to participate, and volunteers will help load groceries into cars. However, purchasing enough food for thousands of families remains the biggest financial challenge.

Rob Adams had a childhood dream of helping others when he grew up. (Photo: Derek Petersen, KSL)

"We have people that will help load, but at the end of the day, we still have to buy these groceries," he said.

The main distribution will take place Saturday at the Draper warehouse. With support from its grocery partner, the organization can continue collecting donations through the Thanksgiving holiday to help cover food costs.

For Adams, the effort represents more than a holiday food drive. It is a way to honor the people who helped his family when they needed it most — and to pass that generosity on to thousands of others.

A promise made by an 11-year-old has become a mission that continues to grow, bringing food, hope and a little more comfort to Utah families during the Thanksgiving season.

Visit the Thanksgiving Heroes website to make a donation.