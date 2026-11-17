LOGAN — As the seasons change from fall to winter and temperatures start to drop, more unhoused people in Utah find themselves in need of warming centers.

This year, the William A. Burnard Warming Center in Logan will offer more than just a bed and a warm place to stay, with students in Utah State University's dietetics program teaming up with community volunteers to prepare between 1,500 and 2,000 meals for the upcoming winter.

"There may be some dignity taken away from having to stay somewhere and being unhoused, but we want to give as much back to them by giving them a good meal," said Alexis Bennett, a USU graduate in dietetics and preceptor of the volunteer work.

Together with around 60 volunteers, the students gathered on campus to make stew, barbecue chicken, macaroni and cheese, casseroles, breakfast items and desserts to be frozen and used throughout the winter.

Bennett said the warming center received donations to buy food but needed someone to actually make the meals, which prompted them to reach out to the dietetics department — specifically students working towards their post-bachelor's certificate of applied practice in dietetics.

"Not only do (students) get to go through a scenario where they get to kind of be a food service manager, which is something they could do as a dietitian in the future, but they also kind of get that interaction with something bigger than themselves. That gives them purpose as well as great experience," Bennett said.

The meals will be stored in USU's walk-in freezer, and volunteers from the warming center will stop by periodically to portion meals out and take them to the center.

Beyond the educational experience, Bennett thinks the work can bring a sense of community and belonging.

"As students, especially that are not from Cache Valley, it's kind of hard to connect with the community. This is, like, a big way for them to connect with the community, learn about it, because that's what they'll ultimately be doing when they're in their jobs," Bennett said. "Whether they'll be in Logan or somewhere else, they'll be connecting with the community."

The warming center is housed in St. John's Episcopal Church at 85 E. 100 North.