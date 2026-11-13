Have you seen this? Johnny Depp is not afraid of goats in hilarious interview

Posted - Nov. 13, 2026 at 3:30 p.m.

Emily AshcraftKSL
 
Johnny Depp responds to a question about whether or not he believes in ghosts by consistently mishearing the interviewer.

Johnny Depp responds to a question about whether or not he believes in ghosts by consistently mishearing the interviewer. (Pubity, YouTube)

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RED CARPET — It's not often a short gets me to laugh out loud, but this viral interview of Johnny Depp at the "Ebenezer" premiere earlier week does no matter how many times I've watched it.

In the clip, reporters from Pubity ask Depp if he believes in "ghosts" — a significant part of the movie he is starring in — and Depp very seriously responds "I believe in goats." They go back and forth so many times with the reporter saying "ghosts" and Depp hearing, or pretending he is hearing "goats."

He jokes about their noises, mentions that some of them faint, and says he adores them. It's great how long he keeps it going.

It leaves me with so many unimportant questions. Is he trolling the reporter? Or is he genuinely not hearing her correctly? Did he know this response would create a viral video? Is he avoiding a question he didn't want to answer? And how is the reporter not cracking up?

I side with Depp here, I may not have an easy, quick answer about whether or not I believe in ghosts — but I definitely believe in goats. I enjoy fresh goat milk or watching kids jump and play with each other.

Some parents may learn a lesson from Depp's response as they plan how to respond to questions they might get around Christmas.

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