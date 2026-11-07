Have You Seen This? A visit to the Crow Depot

THE PARKING LOT OF DOOM – Imagine for a moment that you're making a late-night visit to your local hardware store. But when you pull into the parking lot, there are no other cars. Instead, a murder of crows awaits your arrival. The birds are everywhere, reluctantly making way for your car as you pass through their ominous ranks.

What does a scene like this mean? Perhaps you have stumbled upon some sort of crow-specific sale at the hardware store. Or maybe there's a crow-sponsored rally going on.

Those two options are likely the best possible outcomes. Because the other likely scenario is that the presence of hundreds of crows surrounding your car is a sign that you have been cursed by a witch.

Check out this video to see what the crow-pocalypse looked like for one nervous shopper.

According to the video's description, this scene unfolded in Coquitlam, British Columbia. I've never been to that part of British Columbia, but after seeing this video, I think I'll avoid it. Being surrounded by a murder of crows is nothing but trouble.

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