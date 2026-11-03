Have You Seen This? Colorado house becomes boat after record flooding

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colorado — The rains came down this last weekend across the Rocky Mountains, and the floods came up. Sadly, this house must not have been built upon a rock.

A home near the San Juan River in Pagosa Springs, Colorado was lift up off its foundation during record-breaking flooding that came after Sunday's storms.

Footage shows the home bobbing in the river for a few moments before being completely torn off the foundation, drifting away through the floodwaters.

The San Juan River was originally forecast to crest at 22 feet on Sunday night, more than 2 feet higher than a 1911 flood that destroyed most of the town. On Tuesday, the river depth was recorded at more than 23 feet.

While the home itself washed away, the builder can rest easy, knowing that their handiwork was strong enough to keep the house together even as it decided to go for a swim.

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