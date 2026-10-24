Have You Seen This? That's a lot of dunes

Posted - Oct. 24, 2026 at 3:31 p.m.

Grant OlsenKSL Contributor
 
Sand dunes in the Sahara Desert seen from an airplane.

Sand dunes in the Sahara Desert seen from an airplane. (ViralHog via YouTube)

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THE SAHARA DESERT – Sand dunes are awesome. You can drive over them, slide down them or just wander through them in awe. I remember my first trip to Sand Mountain. We climbed to the top and then ran down the steepest side, seeing how far we could stretch out each bound. Almost felt like we were flying.

Our dunes here in the United States are novelties because they're so different from most of the other terrain we encounter. But what if you lived somewhere that had more dunes than anybody knew what to do with? Like you could give a thousand dunes to everybody you know, and there'd still be millions up for grabs?

That's how things look in this video:

According to the video's description, this aerial footage comes from the Sahara Desert. What strikes me most is the uniformity of the dunes. Rather than an assortment of large and small dunes stretching out into the distance, it looks like some sort of dune-making machine drove over the ground and made perfect little piles of sand.

Also, this video helps reinforce just how overwhelming it would be to get stranded out in the Sahara. When everything looks the same and stretches for endless miles, it'd be hard not to feel that you were doomed.

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